Classiclectic Connection: MSO Sing with the Symphony Feb. 22

MARQUETTE -- Bring the whole family to the Marquette Symphony Orchestra's Sing with the Symphony family pops concert! It's Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3:00 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium.

The performance will feature the five finalists from the MSO's first Sing with the Symphony competition. Curt Kowalski, Jacob Laitinen, Gabrielle McNally, Leslie Parkkonen and Olivia Wachnicki will each perform with the orchestra backing them up. The five singers won the MSO's contest in September with vocal pieces from different genres.

Octavio Mas-Arocas, Principal Conductor of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra, came to Public Radio 90 to converse with Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth about the concert:

Kurt Hauswirth in conversation with Octavio Mas-Arocas, Principal Conductor of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra

Kowalski will perform I've Got You Under My Skin by Porter/Riddle; Laitinen will perform Questa o Quella (from Rigoletto) by Verdi; McNally will perform I Dreamed A Dream (from Les Mis) by Boublil/arr. Krogstad; Parkkonen will perform Help Me Make It Through the Night by Kristofferson/arr. Grugin; and Wachnicki will perform Feelin' Good by Bricusse & Newly/arr. Payne.

The concert also features the MSO Children's Choir performing Aaron Copland's Old American Songs, Set 2.

Also on the program: "Dance of the Tumblers" from the Snow Maiden - Rimsky Korsakov; Berceuse and Finale from the Firebird Suite - Stravinsky; Crown Imperial March - Walton; and Hungarian Dance No. 1 - Brahms.

This performance is in the afternoon so it is more accessible to families.

Seating is reserved, and tickets are on sale now through NMU Ticket Outlets. Adult tickets start at $17; students and children 13-18 are $12; and children 12 and under are $9. Go to tickets.nmu.edu or call 906-227-1032 to buy tickets.

A special ticket deal is also available if you call the ticket office or stop at the Berry Events Center ticket office: Buy one adult ticket and get two free for students ages 6-14.

This concert is sponsored by Eye Associates of Marquette.

Funding for the Marquette Symphony Orchestra is provided in part by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. The orchestra is an equal opportunity organization.