Related Programs: 
Classiclectic
Arts & Culture Interviews

Classiclectic Connection: MSO Sing with the Symphony Feb. 22

By 1 minute ago

MARQUETTE -- Bring the whole family to the Marquette Symphony Orchestra's Sing with the Symphony family pops concert! It's Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3:00 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium.

Octavio Mas-Arocas, Principal Conductor of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra
Credit Kurt Hauswirth / Public Radio 90

The performance will feature the five finalists from the MSO's first Sing with the Symphony competition. Curt Kowalski, Jacob Laitinen, Gabrielle McNally, Leslie Parkkonen and Olivia Wachnicki will each perform with the orchestra backing them up. The five singers won the MSO's contest in September with vocal pieces from different genres.

Octavio Mas-Arocas, Principal Conductor of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra, came to Public Radio 90 to converse with Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth about the concert:


All five finalists for Marquette Symphony Orchestra's "Sing with the Symphony!"
Credit Marquette Symphony Orchestra

Curt Kowalski, finalist for Marquette Symphony Orchestra's "Sing with the Symphony!"
Credit Marquette Symphony Orchestra

Kowalski will perform I've Got You Under My Skin by Porter/Riddle; Laitinen will perform Questa o Quella (from Rigoletto) by Verdi; McNally will perform I Dreamed A Dream (from Les Mis) by Boublil/arr. Krogstad; Parkkonen will perform Help Me Make It Through the Night by Kristofferson/arr. Grugin; and Wachnicki will perform Feelin' Good by Bricusse & Newly/arr. Payne.

Jacob Laitinen, finalist for Marquette Symphony Orchestra's "Sing with the Symphony!"

The concert also features the MSO Children's Choir performing Aaron Copland's Old American Songs, Set 2.

Also on the program: "Dance of the Tumblers" from the Snow Maiden - Rimsky Korsakov; Berceuse and Finale from the Firebird Suite - Stravinsky; Crown Imperial March - Walton; and Hungarian Dance No. 1 - Brahms.

Gabrielle McNally, finalist for Marquette Symphony Orchestra's "Sing with the Symphony!"

This performance is in the afternoon so it is more accessible to families.

Seating is reserved, and tickets are on sale now through NMU Ticket Outlets. Adult tickets start at $17; students and children 13-18 are $12; and children 12 and under are $9. Go to tickets.nmu.edu or call 906-227-1032 to buy tickets.

Leslie Parkkonen, finalist for Marquette Symphony Orchestra's "Sing with the Symphony!"

A special ticket deal is also available if you call the ticket office or stop at the Berry Events Center ticket office: Buy one adult ticket and get two free for students ages 6-14.

This concert is sponsored by Eye Associates of Marquette.

Olivia Wachnicki, finalist for Marquette Symphony Orchestra's "Sing with the Symphony!"

Funding for the Marquette Symphony Orchestra is provided in part by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. The orchestra is an equal opportunity organization.

Principal Conductor Octavio Mas-Arocas

Tags: 
Marquette Symphony Orchestra
MSO
Pops Concert
Children's Choir
Sing with the Symphony!
Kaufman Auditorium
Instagram
Classiclectic
Classiclectic Connection

Related Content

Classiclectic Connection: Marquette Symphony Orchestra perform side-by-side concert with students

By Sep 19, 2019
Marquette Symphony Orchestra

The Marquette Symphony Orchestra's October 26 concert features a side-by-side performance with Marquette Senior High School students.

The MSO is dedicated to furthering music education opportunities, so the orchestra invited the MSHS Symphony Orchestra and Wind Ensemble for a side-by-side performance for the first time. The students will join the MSO for Finlandia by Sibelius and Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis. The MSO will also play Franck’s Symphony in D minor. The concert is Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium.

Classiclectic Connection: "The Enlightened Trumpet" Interview with Paul Merkelo

By Jan 29, 2020
Sony Classical

On this edition of the Classiclectic Connection, we speak with Trumpeter Paul Merkelo, all about his newest project The Enlightened Trumpet, which is his first release on Sony Classical. Paul is Principal Trumpet with the Montreal Symphonic Orchestra, and on this album, releases music of Haydn, Telemann, Leopold Mozart and Hummel; all music from the Age of Enlightenment, and all music featuring different kinds of trumpets throughout the instrument's development. He's joined on this recording with the Oxford Philharmonic and Marius Papadopoulos.

Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth spoke with Paul by phone, and discussed the trumpet's evolution throughout time, Paul's influences and trumpet heroes, and what it was like working with a different orchestra than his own:


Genre Fluid Friday on Classiclectic: 2/07/20

By Feb 6, 2020
Kurt Hauswirth / Public Radio 90

Genre Fluid Fridays on Classiclectic: Music exploration and discovery through the lens of classically-minded composers and musicians.  Explore beyond the horizon of classical music, Fridays on Public Radio 90, beginning just after 9:30am ET.