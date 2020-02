Many new music releases are about a style, an artist, or a particular composer. The Poetry of Places seems to promote a kind of spatial awareness through the process of creating and listening to new music.

Nadia Shpachenko spent some time talking about her new album for Public Radio 90 on Classiclectic:

Kurt Hauswirth in conversation with pianist Nadia Shpachenko, regarding her Grammy-winning album "The Poetry of Places"

The Grammy-winning album The Poetry of Places is available now from Reference Recordings. More information on Nadia Shpachenko can be found at nadiashpachenko.com.