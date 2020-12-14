COVID-19 vaccine rolls out in MI

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)-- The first round of coronavirus vaccine doses are expected to arrive at select health care facilities across the country Monday.

WDET’s Quinn Klinefelter says immunizations should begin very quickly.

Freight trucks began moving vials of the vaccine from a manufacturing site near Kalamazoo Sunday.

An advisory panel recommended the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use last week, though some members were concerned about potential side effects in children and pregnant women.

The chair of the panel is University of Michigan epidemiologist Arnold Monto. He says the concern now is how states will handle distribution of the vaccine.

“There may be problems at the state level simply because the states have been stressed and they still have to take care of the cases that are being seen,” he says.

The advisory panel meets again this week to weigh whether to recommend another batch of vaccine made by a different company.