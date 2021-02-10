COVID money held back by MI legislature

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- Calling for greater oversight, Republican leaders of the state legislature are delaying the allocation of federal COVID relief dollars.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has introduced a plan calling for $5.6 billion in federal and state money to be spent. She says Michigan is lagging behind in terms of getting the cash to people who need it.

“Other states are deploying these resources to support their children to support businesses that are struggling to roll out their vaccine distribution. Michigan is sitting on them, and it's because we're waiting for the legislature to appropriate these dollars,” she says.

GOP leaders have long been advocating for a return to in-person learning for secondary schools. Still, about $2 billion in money for schools is waiting on the legislature’s approval.