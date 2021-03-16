COVID rising in Marquette County, but so is vaccine supply

MARQUETTE, MI-- Cases of COVID-19 have nearly tripled in Marquette County over the past week.

That’s according to Health Department Health Officer Gerald Messana. He says about a third of the new cases are associated with outbreaks at youth sporting events, church events and child daycare environments. Messana says it’s imperative everyone works together to reduce the rate of the illness.

Health officials are urging everyone 16 and older to preregister for a coronavirus vaccination. A more stable supply of vaccine is being provided and an increasing supply is projected to be available in the coming months.

Once vaccine is available an email will be sent to the address the resident provided on the preregistration form. It will contain a link allowing the person to select an appointment time.

Marquette County residents interested in a vaccination can register at www.mqthealth.org.