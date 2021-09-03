Crane moving bulkhead at Iron County dam snaps, killing worker

MASTODON TOWNSHIP, MI-- A Minnesota man was killed in an industrial accident in Iron County on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police from the Iron Mountain Post responded around 12:25 p.m. to the hydroelectric dam in Mastodon Township. They say employees of Waterworks Marine of Lacrosse, Wisconsin were moving a bulkhead into place by crane when the boom of the crane snapped off and hit a worker.

Neil Boser, 49, of Hillman, Minnesota suffered fatal injuries.

The Alpha/Mastodon Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident.