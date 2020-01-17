Crash injures two in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES, MI-- Two people were taken to the hospital after a traffic crash in Houghton County Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies say it happened around 9:25 a.m. on M-26 in front of the 4 Seasons Convenience Store in Twin Lakes. A southbound pickup truck swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a vehicle pulling out of the convenience store. The truck hit another pickup head-on.

Two people were taken to UPHS-Portage for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking witnesses in the black SUV that had to leave the scene for an appointment to contact the department for additional information.