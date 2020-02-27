DCH to issue $32 million in bonds

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- The Dickinson County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for Dickinson County Healthcare System to pursue a bond offering.

DCH is looking to raise $32 million. The money will be used to refinance about $15 million in outstanding debt. The remainder will go toward the purchase of equipment and upgrades to the physical plant.

Equipment DCH intends to buy includes a Linear Accelerator, a Magnetic Resonance Imaging unit, and a CT scanner.

DCH officials initially wanted to pursue a USDA loan, but the projected timeline to get the money wouldn’t be until 2021 at the earliest.

The County Board was unanimous in its support.