DCH named one of the best hospitals for mothers and babies

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- Dickinson County Healthcare has been named a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek Magazine.

The designation identifies leading maternity care programs based on quality and safety standards. Hospitals on the “best” list are verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

Criteria includes low rates of C-section, episiotomies and early elective deliveries and following important protocols to protect moms and babies.

The designation was awarded to only 231 hospitals in the United States and just 10 in Michigan.