Delta County man charged in child pornography case

GLADSTONE, MI-- A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has led to the arrest of a Gladstone man on child sexually abusive material charges.

Investigation by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes against Children Task Force identified Corey Savola, 43, of Gladstone.

Savola is charged with four counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive activity; one count of possession of child sexually abusive activity; and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Savola was lodged in the Delta County Jail on a cash or surety bond of $400,000.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.