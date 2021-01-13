Downstate man dies of injuries from UP snowmobile crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI-- A snowmobiler involved in a January 2 accident in Chippewa County has died of his injuries.

The Department of Natural Resources says Richard Dufty, 55, of Cassville was with a group of riders on the Bobby Gay Truck Trail northeast of Trout Lake when he passed the other snowmobilers at a high rate of speed. Dufty’s sled left the trail, struck several trees and ejected him.

He was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. Officials say he died Friday of injuries sustained in the accident.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Four snowmobilers have died in crashes in Michigan this winter. Three of the four happened in the Upper Peninsula.