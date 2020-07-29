Drive-through COVID-19 testing to be held in Powers, Gladstone

MARQUETTE, MI-- Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center and local health departments are offering drive-through COVID-19 testing twice in the next week.

It’s being held Wednesday, 7/29 from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Central Time at the Spalding Township Hall in Powers and next Wednesday from 10:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gladstone Senior Center.

Residents must register in advance by calling 844-947-4854 during business hours to schedule a drive-through appointment. Those who want to be tested should contact their insurance company directly to learn if the cost will be covered.

The test is a nasal swab. Results are received in about a week.