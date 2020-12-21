Driver arrested for driving drunk in stolen car in Osceola Township

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, MI-- The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man over the weekend for stealing a car and driving drunk.

Around 1:20 a.m. Saturday deputies stopped a vehicle on US-41 near County Road in Osceola Township. They took the driver—a 38-year-old man—into custody. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, operating while intoxicated, third offense, and driving while license suspended. His name has not been released.

Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post assisted at the scene.