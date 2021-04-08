Driver arrested in Escanaba after his truck breaks electrical pole

ESCANABA, MI-- A driver fled the scene after his truck hit an electrical pole in Escanaba Wednesday.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Escanaba Public Safety officers responded to the 1300 block of Willow Creek Road. They say a truck had sheared off the pole and the vehicle and wires were holding it up. The driver was gone.

Officers, two K-9 units and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office tracked the suspect with a drone and witness reports. The suspect was found near Menards, arrested and lodged in the Delta County Jail on multiple charges. The suspect was not seriously injured.

Willow Creek Road was shut down to traffic while Escanaba City Electric replaced the electrical pole.