Driver killed in Marquette County accident

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, MI-- A downstate woman has been killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Michigamme Township.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday troopers from the Negaunee Post were dispatched to US-41 near mile marker 102. Officers say a Pontiac Aztek driven by a 20-year-old Fenton woman was westbound when she lost control of the vehicle and hit

Two eastbound vehicles.

The driver suffered fatal injuries. Her passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Brighton, was taken to UPHS-Marquette with serious injuries. Two other injured motorists were taken to UPHS-Bell for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Michigamme/Spur First Responders, Marquette County Rescue 131, the Michigamme Fire Department, Champion Fire Department, and the Marquette County Road Commission.