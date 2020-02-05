U.P. Energy Task Force to discuss propane report to Governor

ST. IGNACE, MI-- The U.P. Energy Task Force is meeting in St. Ignace this week to discuss propane availability in the region.

The group was created by executive order to assess the U.P.’s overall energy needs and how they’re being met. It aims to formulate alternative solutions for meeting those needs and identify and evaluate potential changes that could occur to energy supply and distribution in the region.

The task force must submit a plan by March 31 on possible alternative means to supply propane to the U.P.

The meeting begins Friday at 10 a.m. at the Little Bear East Arena in St. Ignace. A public comment session is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.