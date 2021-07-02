UP entities benefit from USDA grants, loans

MARQUETTE, MI-- USDA Rural Development says it’s investing millions of dollars in 16 Michigan projects to equip and modernize essential services.

In the Upper Peninsula, Dickinson County Health Care System is getting a $16.9 million loan to refinance existing debt and purchase additional medical equipment. The City of Kingsford is receiving a $26,500 grant to purchase a patrol vehicle. This will replace the current, high mileage vehicle that has outlived its usefulness. The City of Iron Mountain is getting a $14,900 grant to purchase a K-9 vehicle for the police department. The existing K-9 vehicle will be used as a backup or utilized by the Code Enforcement Officer as a regular patrol car. And the City of Norway is getting a $50,000 grant to purchase a backhoe, which will replace the current one that has outlived its useful life.