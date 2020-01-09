Ex-Michigan deputy charged in sex assault of boy, 16

By & 23 seconds ago

MENOMINEE, MI (AP)--  A former Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy. 

Brian Helfert

Brian Helfert, 56, faces arraignment January 22 on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested Monday and released after posting a $5,000 bond.

A Menominee High School student told city police the sexual contact occurred on November 10 while he was at Helfert’s home.

Helfert was fired December 19 from the Sheriff’s Office, where he worked as a school liaison officer and juvenile crime investigator.

Tags: 
Menominee County Sheriff's Department
3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct
Menominee High School student
Brian Helfert

Related Content

Menominee County deputy being investigated for CSC is fired

By Dec 20, 2019

MENOMINEE, MI--   The Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy under investigation for possible criminal sexual conduct has been fired. 

The Sheriff’s Office says Sergeant Brian Helfert was terminated “for violating Sheriff's Office policies, procedures and rules of conduct."

Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says Helfert is under investigation for CSC against a 16-year-old Menominee High School student. Earlier this month the Menominee Police Department received information from Child Protective Services regarding the allegations.

Deputy investigated for CSC against high schooler in Menominee

By Dec 5, 2019

MENOMINEE, MI--   A Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy is being investigated on allegations of criminal sexual conduct against a 16-year-old Menominee High School student. 

The Menominee Police Department says it received information from Child Protective Services regarding the allegations. Officers conducted an investigation and submitted a warrant request to the Prosecutor’s Office for review and the potential authorization of criminal charges.