Ex-Michigan deputy charged in sex assault of boy, 16

MENOMINEE, MI (AP)-- A former Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy.

Brian Helfert, 56, faces arraignment January 22 on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested Monday and released after posting a $5,000 bond.

A Menominee High School student told city police the sexual contact occurred on November 10 while he was at Helfert’s home.

Helfert was fired December 19 from the Sheriff’s Office, where he worked as a school liaison officer and juvenile crime investigator.