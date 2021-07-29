Feds seek money in Nassar's prison account for restitution

U-S prosecutors are asking a judge to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account—about

2-thousand dollars—to help provide restitution to 5-victims as part of his

60-year child porn sentence. They say the former sports doctor, who was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting female gymnasts, has paid only 300-dollars in penalties, despite receiving 12-thousand-825 dollars since he was incarcerated in a federal prison more than 3-years ago. Nassar owes roughly 57-thousand dollars in restitution and a 5-thousand-dollar special assessment.

The Washington Post first disclosed the court filing.