Few U.P. issues on Tuesday ballot

MARQUETTE, MI-- Two counties in the Public Radio 90 listening area have items on Tuesday’s election ballot.

In Houghton County, Lake Linden residents will consider the renewal of 1.75 mills over 5 years for the purchase and upgrades of heavy equipment.

In Menominee County, Carney-Nadeau Public Schools has a $995,000 bond proposal on the ballot. It represents 2.5 mills over 7 years for a fitness center/classroom building, equipment, and making playground improvements. And voters in the Menominee Area Public Schools district will consider a $44 million bond proposal for a new elementary school, equipment, and improvements to playgrounds and athletic facilities. That represents 4.4 mills over 30 years.

At least one polling station in each jurisdiction is required to be open. Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

Residents were also mailed absentee ballot applications before today’s election so they could vote by mail.