Fill the Boot for muscular dystrophy

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette Fire Department is once again collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The 2021 “Fill the Boot” campaign will take place this weekend at various intersections in the city. Drivers will be able to drop money into firefighters’ boots when they stop.

Fill the Boot will be held Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the intersections of Cleveland and McClellan and Third and Hewitt, and Saturday from

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cleveland and McClellan, Third and Hewitt, and Front and Arch Streets.

The intersections will be open to traffic and drivers are asked to use caution.