MENOMINEE, MI-- A Menominee man has died in a house fire.

City Police say Wednesday around 5 a.m. officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of 13th Avenue on a report of a structure fire.

They pulled a 40-year-old man out of the burning residence. Lifesaving efforts were performed and the man was taken to Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area in Marinette, where he was later pronounced dead.

The fire remains under investigation.