MANISTIQUE, MI-- Fire has damaged the UP Paper mill in Manistique.

WLUC-TV says Manistique Public Safety officers were called to the mill Saturday around 10:30 a.m. The fire apparently started in a paper machine and spread to the roof. It’s unknown how much damage the flames caused.

UP Paper purchased the former Manistique Paper Mill and began operations in 2016. It operates a single kraft paper machine with capacity of up to 120,000 tons.