Former Marquette County resident arrested for sexual activity involving children

MARQUETTE, MI-- A former Forsyth Township man has been arrested on various sex crimes related to children.

The Forsyth Township Police Department began a lengthy investigation into 25-year-old Jesse James Brown, who was serving in the U-S Marine Corps in North Carolina. The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office authorized 11 felony counts, including two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 13, seven counts of 2nd-degree CSC involving a child under 13, child sexually abusive activity, and using a computer to commit child sexually abusive activity.

Brown was arrested, extradited to Michigan, and lodged in the Marquette County Jail on August 17th. Arraignment is scheduled for September 23rd in Marquette County District Court.

The FBI, Navy Criminal Investigation Services and Marquette County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.