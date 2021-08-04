Get your winter propane now, officials say

LANSING, MI-- The Michigan Public Service Commission is reminding residents to shop for propane now to prepare for home heating season.

Officials say shopping now helps ensure Michiganders will have the propane they need as the weather gets colder and demand increases. The MPSC urges Michigan propane users to shop around for the best deals, making sure to research options, ask questions about contracts and get terms in writing.

Michigan uses more propane in the residential sector than any other state, and propane use is highest in rural areas. It’s the primary heating fuel for 18 percent of Upper Peninsula residents, nearly 24 percent in some northern Lower Peninsula counties and 8 percent overall statewide.

Consumers can find more information on the MPSC’s propane consumer tip sheet.