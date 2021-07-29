GIANT investigation results in drug bust

A months-long meth investigation by the Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team has resulted in the arrest of a man in Wakefield Township. Officials with GIANT say the investigation spanned Gogebic County into Iron County, Wisconsin. On July-22nd detectives arrested 50-year-old Jesse Matusewic. They found a concealed weapon, meth, and other controlled substances. They also discovered an 800-megahertz radio with law enforcement and other emergency channels on it. Matusewic is charged with ‘delivery of meth’… ‘possession of meth’… ‘possession of meth on school or library property’… ‘carrying a concealed weapon’… ‘use of police radio receivers/scanners in the commission of a felony’… and possession of police radio receivers/scanners by a felon.’

Matusewic remains lodged in the Gogebic County Jail on a 50-thousand-dollar bond.