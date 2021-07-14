GIANT nabs man bringing meth to WI

IRON COUNTY, WI-- A suspect faces drug and other charges in Wisconsin, following an arrest by the Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team.

On June 27 GIANT received information that Rodney Preddy, 50, was traveling from St. Paul, Minnesota to Iron County, Wisconsin with meth. The next day officers found the vehicle in Iron County and conducted a traffic stop. After speaking to Preddy and another man in the vehicle, officers became concerned that Preddy had swallowed about 3.5 grams of meth. He was taken to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital for evaluation, then lodged in the Iron County Jail when cleared.

GIANT executed a search warrant on Preddy’s vehicle and seized meth, marijuana and mushrooms.

Preddy was arraigned on charges of possession of meth, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and harboring or aiding a felon-falsifying information. Bond is set at $10,000.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has placed a hold on Preddy, so if his bond is posted he will be released into their custody.