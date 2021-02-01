"Good Samaritans" rescue woman from falls

BARAGA COUNTY, MI-- A woman who fell into Canyon Falls in Baraga County is expected to make a full recovery, after she was pulled out by bystanders.

The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:20 a.m. on Friday they received a report a woman had fallen off a cliff at Canyon Falls Roadside Park and gone into the water. When deputies arrived, they found two “good Samaritans” had pulled her from the water.

The victim had deep lacerations on her head and possible hypothermia. She was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital for treatment.