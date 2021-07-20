Gould City man jailed on open murder charge

GOULD CITY, MI-- Michigan State Police are investigating a homicide in Mackinac County.

Troopers from the St. Ignace Post were dispatched Monday to a residence in Gould City on a report of a suspicious situation. They saw several indicators of foul play and interviewed witnesses, which led to information regarding a possible homicide.

When troopers executed a search warrant at the residence they found a deceased man who had been shot. The homeowner—a 42-year-old man—is lodged in the Mackinac County Jail on an open murder charge. The victim was a 30-year-old Engadine man. The two were apparently related.

No names have been released.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released at a later time.