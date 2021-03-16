Gov. Whitmer announces vaccine clinics for veterans in Marquette

LANSING, MI-- In the first of several planned COVID-19 veteran vaccination clinics around Michigan, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will vaccinate veterans and their spouses and caregivers on March 22 in Marquette. All vaccine recipients must be 50 or older.

The vaccination clinics are a partnership between the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) and the Michigan National Guard, which both fall under the state DMVA.

“Providing our veterans the high-quality care and benefits they’ve earned is essential,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful for the DMVA, MVAA and Michigan National Guard’s tireless efforts to open vaccination clinics statewide so we can ensure that Michigan’s veterans and their spouses and caregivers can get vaccinated as soon as possible. The safe, effective vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19, and they will help the country get back to normal and allow us to continue growing our economy.”

The March 22 vaccination clinic will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center. The second vaccine will be given April 19 at the same location.

“Our veterans are very deserving of the benefits and services they earned while on duty," said Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith. "Now it is our turn to take care of veterans, their spouses, and caregivers by offering them an opportunity for the COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the State of Michigan, the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, the Michigan National Guard, and Northern Michigan University for your efforts to coordinate this vaccination clinic in Marquette.”

Vaccines will be available free of charge for those who register in advance for a time slot by calling 1-800-MICH-VET (1-800-642-4838) and choosing option 6. Registration is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“Establishing vaccination clinics for Michigan veterans has been a high priority for our department since the COVID-19 vaccination first became available,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the DMVA. “We believe anyone who has worn the uniform of our nation is a ‘member for life,’ so high-quality care and benefits for our veterans could not be more meaningful to us as we continually seek to honor and serve those who have served before us.”

Registrants should bring a picture ID to the clinic. Veterans are also encouraged to bring their DD-214 proof of service, as representatives will be on hand to help them sign up for VA health care and other benefits.

“Ensuring that our veterans are protected is one of our most critical missions at the MVAA,” said MVAA Director Zaneta Adams. “These brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect us and now it’s our turn to protect them. These vaccination clinics are a major, positive step in helping our veterans and the entire state to start moving forward.”

The MVAA is currently working on scheduling veteran vaccination clinics at other locations around the state.