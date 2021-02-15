High-speed chase leads to arrest of man with stolen vehicle

ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI-- A man is lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase.

Friday around 10:25 p.m. an officer saw a vehicle whose driver was reported to be driving recklessly and had failed to pay for gas. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect took off at a high rate of speed, reaching more than 100 mph. The deputy learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from Wausau, Wisconsin the previous day.

The driver lost control of vehicle as he entered Rockland and fled on foot in temperatures of -15 degrees.

Deputies requested assistance from the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, the Calumet Post K-9 unit, a DNR conservation officer and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement. Officers established a perimeter and followed a track that led them to the suspect hiding in an outbuilding near a residence.

The man was arrested and lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail for fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and larceny of gasoline.