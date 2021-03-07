High winds a factor in Delta County structure fires

WELLS TOWNSHIP, MI-- Four structures in Wells Township were damaged by fire Sunday.

Escanaba Public Safety was notified around 11:10 a.m. of a garage fire on 18th Road. The garage was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and a small nearby shed had also caught on fire. A large barn just to the northwest of the garage was ignited, and a short time later high winds blew hot embers to a small garage further north, setting it on fire.

Public Safety officers and firefighters from other departments saved the barn and the small garage from serious damage. The larger garage and small shed were a total loss.

Officials say the cause of the fires was a burning brush pile and high winds that blew embers to the other structures.

No injuries were reported. The Ford River Fire Department, Escanaba Township Fire Department, Bark River Fire Department, UPPCO and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.