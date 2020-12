POWELL TOWNSHIP, MI-- Marquette County Search and Rescue helped a lost hunter get out of the woods in Powell Township.

The county Sheriff’s Office says Erik Bjornson, 48, of Negaunee was hunting grouse Sunday when he became lost and wet. He contacted Central Dispatch for assistance.

Officials were able to get a GPS coordinate from the 911 call and rescue personnel quickly located Bjornson. No medical treatment was needed and Bjornson made it home on his own.