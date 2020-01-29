Injuries reported in Sagola Township crash

SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, MI-- A Felch man had to be extricated from his vehicle following a crash in Dickinson County Tuesday.

Troopers from the Iron Mountain Post were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. to M-69 just east of M-95 in Sagola Township. A 58-year-old Felch man was eastbound on M-69 and had pulled onto the shoulder before turning left into a driveway on the other side of the road. He pulled into the path of a propane delivery truck driven by a 52-year-old Iron Mountain man.

The driver of the car was taken to Dickinson County Healthcare System for treatment of unknown injuries.

Alcohol use is not suspected.

The Felch man was cited for failure to yield.