Interview: Niikah Hatfield, Radio X's "The Underground Student Music Contest"

It's time to hear some music from the Wildcats! Radio X WUPX (the student-run radio station on Northern Michigan University's campus) is holding a contest for student musicians. It's a brand new contest that offers students with talent an opportunity to showcase their musicianship.

Students have until February 29th to submit a video; the videos will be judged throughout March by students and Radio X staff. The finalists will compete in a round of judging during the final showcase performance on April 9th.

Niikah Hatfield from WUPX came to Public Radio 90 to spread the word about the contest:

Kurt Hauswirth in conversation with Niikah Hatfield, from Radio X WUPX, the student-run radio station on the campus of Northern Michigan University

Students can win cash prizes and will gain extra points in the contest by submitting original pieces.

If you are a current student at NMU and you have music to share, you can submit a video and get more information at www.nmu.edu/wupx.