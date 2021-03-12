Ishpeming Police find body at water plant

ISHPEMING, MI-- A man’s body has been found at the Ishpeming Area Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The Ishpeming Police Department was dispatched to the plant Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Officials say based on preliminary investigation they have ruled out foul play.

The body was taken to UPHS-Marquette, where an autopsy will be performed. Police believe the body may be that of Branden Holm, 34, who went missing on February 3.

The investigation continues. More information will be released following the autopsy.