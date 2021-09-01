Judge blocks W. Michigan from requiring vaccine for athletes

LANSING, MI (AP)-- A judge has blocked Western Michigan University from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on four female soccer players who sued, ruling they are likely to prevail on claims it violates their constitutional religious rights.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in Grand Rapids issued the temporary restraining order Tuesday, the school’s deadline for athletes to get an initial shot or be unable to compete. He scheduled a hearing concerning a temporary injunction on September 9.

Unlike at other Michigan universities, Western’s vaccine requirement does not extend to all students and employees, though the unvaccinated do have to undergo weekly coronavirus testing.