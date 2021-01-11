Judge fines UP cafe, says civil disobedience 'not an option'

By 1 hour ago

CALUMET, MI (AP)--   A Houghton County cafe has been found in contempt of court and fined $2,500 for continuing to serve indoor diners.

It's the latest turn in an effort to get Cafe Rosetta to comply with coronavirus restrictions. Judge Wanda Stokes says civil disobedience is “not an option.” Stokes held a hearing Friday involving the cafe, which serves soup, sandwiches and more in Calumet.

Co-owner Amy Heikkinen says she can’t afford to limit her business to carry-out orders. Hundreds of people rallied to support her on Jan. 2. The judge suspended the fine until Wednesday to allow the café’s attorney to file legal arguments against it.

Tags: 
Cafe Rosetta
contempt of court
coronavirus mandates
business fined
Calumet

Related Content

Calumet business to pay fine for violating health order

By Nov 30, 2020

CALUMET, MI--   A Calumet restaurant has been cited by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for violating the November 15 public health order.

The order was established to control the spread of COVID-19 by restricting gatherings, including the gathering of patrons at food service establishments.

Café Rosetta on Fifth Street in Calumet was issued a citation by the state health department. Businesses could incur penalties of $1,000 for each violation or day it continues.

McBroom and Markkanen statement on restraining order against Café Rosetta

By Dec 29, 2020

LANSING, MI--   State Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Waucedah Township, and Rep. Greg Markkanen, R-Hancock, issued the following statement on Tuesday, blasting a restraining order filed against Calumet-based Café Rosetta in an Ingham County court:

“Today, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Director Robert Gordon, and their department bureaucrats in their crackdown against hardworking Upper Peninsula residents and property owners. 