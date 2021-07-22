Kayaker goes missing off Presque Isle Park in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing kayaker.

Officers say Brett Harriman, 40, of Marquette went into Lake Superior from Presque Isle Park near the pavilion Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. His capsized kayak was later found about half a mile north of Partridge Island.

Police checked the shoreline and nearby islands but haven’t located Harriman. The search continues with the assistance of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department Marine Operations and the Department of Natural Resources.

If anyone has any additional information regarding Harriman, please contact the Marquette Police Department at (906) 228-0400.