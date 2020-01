COPPER HARBOR, MI-- A Copper Harbor man has been arrested for assaulting his girlfriend on New Year’s Eve.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Tulppo, 36, is accused of assaulting the victim with a knife and physically beating her at their home.

Tulppo was arrested on a multi-count felony warrant. He remains lodged in the Keweenaw County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.