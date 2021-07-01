Legislature OKs $25M to aid brain rehab clinics facing cuts

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Rehabilitation facilities and in-home providers who help people catastrophically injured in car crashes could apply for $25 million in state aid under legislation sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Starting Friday there will be a 45-percent reduction in what auto insurers can be billed for post-acute services that do not have a Medicare code. The Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Whitmer slashed the reimbursements as part of a 2019 law to lower drivers’ premiums by containing medical costs and letting them forgo unlimited benefits.

Brain injury clinics say the funding is inadequate and a new fee schedule should be changed.