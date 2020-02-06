Lost hikers found on Sugarloaf

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI-- Two hikers had to be rescued from Sugarloaf Mountain in Marquette County after they got lost Tuesday night.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Search and Rescue were dispatched around 8 p.m. Cameron Mason, 19, of Ishpeming and Kylie Hetrick, 19, of Negaunee had hiked to the top of the mountain. They tried to find another way down because the stairs were ice-covered and slippery. The two called 911 when they became disoriented.

Search and Rescue found the hikers and guided them back to the parking lot.

Deputies were assisted by Marquette Township Fire and EMS.