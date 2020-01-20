Mackinac County fire claims two lives

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, MI-- Two people have died in a house fire in Portage Township.

Michigan State Police from the St. Ignace Post were dispatched Saturday around 8:30 a.m. on a report that multiple fire departments were battling a structure fire. They learned two occupants were unable to get out of the house.

Fire officials later located two deceased residents inside the home. Their names are not being released at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the MSP Fire Marshal Division.

The fire was fought by members of the Portage Township Fire Department, Garfield Township Fire Department, Newton Township Fire Department, Columbus Township Fire Department and Newberry Fire Department.