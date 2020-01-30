Man dies in Baraga County house fire

L'ANSE, MI-- A L’Anse resident has been killed in a house fire.

Negaunee Regional Dispatch received a call Wednesday around 9:35 a.m. regarding a structure fire at a home on North Fourth Street. Upon arrival L’Anse firefighters found the house engulfed in the front. They gained entry through the back door, where they found a man on the floor near the door.

The 57-year-old victim was removed from the house and lifesaving measures were begun. He was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld, pending notification of family.

The Michigan State Police Fire Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Baraga County Sheriff's Office, Baraga Police and Bay Ambulance assisted at the scene.