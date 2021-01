ONTONAGON, MI-- An Ontonagon County man has been arrested for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at his home Wednesday and arrested the 42-year-old around 7:45 p.m.

The suspect remains lodged at the Ontonagon County Jail, awaiting arraignment in 98th District Court.

No other details are available at this time.

Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post assisted at the scene.