Man killed in cliff fall at Pictured Rocks

MUNISING, MI-- A downstate man died in a fall off a cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Saturday evening.

According to park officials Dominic Rotondi, 21, of Lincoln Park and some friends were near the upper viewing platform near Miner’s Castle around 7 p.m. For unknown reasons Rotondi stepped over a fence that runs along the top of the cliff. He lost his footing near the edge and fell 100 feet to the cliff face below and into Lake Superior.

National Park Service rangers and the Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Alger County Rescue 21 retrieved Rotondi from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.