Man shoots gun while threatening victim in Chippewa County

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI-- A Chippewa County man is in jail for shooting a gun during a domestic assault.

Sheriff’s deputies were called Saturday around 2:25 p.m. to a residence on 8 Mile Road in Bruce Township. The victim said Korey Lavigne, 47, came to the house, confronted some individuals there, and left. He returned with a handgun and fired three shots while threatening to kill the victim. Deputies say one round was fired in the air, one near the victim, and the third hit a side-by-side ORV. No one was in the vehicle at the time.

Lavigne was arrested and charged with felonious assault, felony firearms, possession of a weapon with intent, malicious destruction of property, and domestic assault. He was given a $25,000 cash bond with tether and other restrictions.