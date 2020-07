SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- A Sault Ste. Marie man was sentenced last week to seven years in prison for abusive sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12 years.

Police say between 2012 and 2014 Allen Foster, 29, sexually abused a minor who was living in his house on the Sault Ste. Marie reservation.

Foster will be on supervised release for six years after his prison term ends and must register as a sex offender.