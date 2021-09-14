MAPB Public Media Impact 2021 Award Recipients Honored With Video

Two wonderful local people won 2021 MAPB Public Media Impact Awards: Evelyn Massaro, former Public Radio 90 Station Manager, won the MAPB Public Media Impact Professional Award, while Barbara Snyder from Escanaba won the MAPB Public Media Impact Donor Award.

The MAB & MAB Foundation, in partnership with Patrick Communications, are proud to present tribute videos for all 2021 Award Recipients!

Watch Ann Emmerich and Jerry Hodak present more information regarding Evelyn and Barbara's MAPB Public Media Impact Awards:

Visit this link for more information from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters:

https://michmab.com/programs-events/lifetime-achievement-award-michigan-broadcasting-hall-fame/2021-awards/