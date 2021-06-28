Marquette County groups get grants from Community Foundation

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Community Foundation of Marquette County recently gave more than $100,000 to area organizations as part of its annual competitive grant cycle.

More than $25,000 was awarded to human services programs; over $21,000 was given to environment and recreation; more than $17,000 went to arts, culture, and music; over $15,000 was granted to to youth and education; more than $14,000 was given to health-related programs, and over $5,000 was awarded to community improvement.

Grantees included the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum, the Forsyth Township Public Library, Negaunee Public Schools, and Lake Superior Hospice.

